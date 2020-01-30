Now Read This: ‘Chinese New Year Colors,’ ‘That’s My Team’

“CHINESE NEW YEAR COLORS”

By Richard Lo

This simple and beautiful color concept book presents gifts, food and objects commonly used to celebrate Chinese New Year. Author Richard Lo includes the names of the colors in English and Chinese. For ages 3 to 6.

“THAT’S MY TEAM: THE HISTORY, SCIENCE AND FUN BEHIND SPORTS TEAMS’ NAMES”

By Paul Volponi

This interactive book compels both reluctant and sports-crazed readers to its pages by examining how teams from a range of sports received their names. In the process, readers will gain knowledge of history, science, literature, math and a slew of other subjects through the lens of notable sports teams. For ages 12 and up.