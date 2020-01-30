comscore Council OK’s shorter hold times for stray pets | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Council OK’s shorter hold times for stray pets

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.

A bill allowing the Hawaiian Humane Society to shorten the length of time it must keep a microchipped cat or dog to five days from nine days before deciding whether to euthanize it won final approval from the City Council Wednesday despite lingering protests from advocates of a no-kill policy. Read more

