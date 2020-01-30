Hawaii tourism arrivals top 10M

Visitors to Hawaii finally have gone over the 10 million benchmark, further igniting debate about how much tourism is too much. Read more

There were 10,424,995 visitors who came to the islands in 2019, an increase of more than 5% from 2018 when 9,888,845 tourists visited the state, according to preliminary statistics released Wednesday by Hawaii Tourism Authority.

Proponents of Hawaii’s visitor industry say 2019 results are good for the economy of a state that depends so heavily on tourism. They are quick to point out that those 10 million-plus visitors brought the state $17.8 billion in visitor spending, supported 216,000 jobs statewide, and generated nearly $2.1 billion in state tax revenue.

Still, the growing perception of overtourism in pockets across the state has left some residents and community leaders questioning if Hawaii has hit a tipping point. Critics opine that visitor industry jobs don’t pay well; moreover, last year’s 1% increase in spending and tax revenue does not compensate for the toll taken by tourism. Such pushback has accelerated over the last several years as the state has inched closer to topping 10 million visitors.

That was the case when Kauai protesters blocked visitors from entering Kuhio Highway into Ha‘ena State Park when it reopened last summer after more than a year of flood-related closures. Kauai protesters and visitor industry and government officials reached a fragile peace, but similar scenarios still are playing out in communities across Hawaii, especially those that have the most vacation rentals and natural resources to draw visitors.

To be sure, more hotel developers are eyeing Hawaii, but are finding barriers to entry as tight as they ever were. The timetable for a recent expansion plan for the Grand Wailea Maui was pushed back Tuesday when it entered a contested case phase after the Maui Planning Commission granted a petition to intervene and appointed a mediator and hearing officer.

Similar anti-lodging sentiments were prevalent last year when Honolulu and Maui lawmakers toughened penalties for unpermitted vacation rentals, and it’s why lawmakers have considered other tourism-management legislation.

In the wake of mounting overtourism concerns, Maui Mayor Shane Victorino this year banned commercial activities at all of Maui’s beach parks on Sundays and holidays.

Honolulu City Councilwoman Kym Pine’s “Keep Hawaii Hawaii Pledge” bill passed Wednesday, and if signed by Mayor Kirk Caldwell, would establish a pledge, proposed by Hawaii’s keiki, to be signed by arriving visitors to help protect endangered animals, indigenous flora and sacred sites.

“Ten million visitors is too many without a comprehensive tourism management plan, which no one has done. There is very little reinvested in our natural resources to keep Hawaii Hawaii,” said Pine, who is chairwoman of the City Council’s Committee on Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

HTA’s main mission is driving tourism, but recently the agency has changed its approach. HTA President and CEO Chris Tatum said the agency’s $86 million budget for fiscal year 2020 allocates a higher percentage to Hawaiian culture, natural resources and community engagement than ever before.

“We’ve put in an additional $8.5 million, increasing the total budget for those programs from $10.6 million to $19.2 million,” Tatum said. “It’s the right thing to do.”

Tatum said HTA reallocated marketing reserve funds and sporting event funds to cover the increase. However, the agency has kept marketing branding funds — which now include promoting “responsible tourism” — around $50 million.

“Hawaii’s brand is very well-known. However, if we don’t invest in our product, we’ll deteriorate the perception of our brand,” Tatum said.

Keith Vieira, principal of KV & Associates, Hospitality Consulting, said HTA’s efforts are well-intentioned and help the visitor industry show the community that their contributions to perpetuating Hawaii’s famous “aloha spirit” are valued.

Vieira supports growing Hawaii tourism through spending rather than arrivals, but cautions against diverting too many marketing funds to tourism management.

“There’s a sense of complacency since 2019 showed improvement. Keep in mind the increase was on top of 2018, which was a very challenging year due to volcanic eruptions, flooding, hurricanes and a protracted hotel strike,” Vieira said. “Our brand is strong, but there are potential booby traps — like the coronavirus and homelessness.”