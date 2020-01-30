comscore Pau Hana Patrol: 12th Ave Grill gets happy hour right in Kaimuki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Pau Hana Patrol | Play

Pau Hana Patrol: 12th Ave Grill gets happy hour right in Kaimuki

  • By Review by Elizabeth Kieszkowski ekieszkowski@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Kaimuki’s 12th Ave Grill is a perennial favorite with Honolulu diners. Read more

Previous Story
Ranky Tanky bests Amy Hanaiali‘i, ‘Hawaiian Lullaby’ to win Grammy

Scroll Up