Island Mele: ‘Buck’ looks back with ‘Love,’ Go Jimmy Go debuts ‘Bang the Skillet’ video

“MUSIC IS LOVE MAUI”

Alright Family Band (Global Recording Artists)

Bill “Buck” Rodgers has been most visible in recent years as an indefatigable YouTube videographer, and as the promoter of Breath of Fire (formerly Buckz Boyz), the musical vehicle of his sons, Jai and Daniel. Some in Hawaii may remember, however, that Rodgers was a founding member of a Maui-based rock group, the Alright Family Band, in the mid-1970s. The group released an eight-song album, “Music is Love Maui,” in 1976. Rodgers wrote or co-wrote seven of the eight songs.

The Alright Family Band broke up years ago, and “Music is Love Maui” has been out of print for decades — until now. Rodgers and his wife, Marilyn Rodgers, have brought their long-forgotten album back as a modern CD, adding five more tracks. One is a 2010 vintage remake of a song from the album, recorded this time with Jai and Daniel joining their parents and AFB co-founder Kimon Kotos in the studio. Two others are by Breath of Fire — one written by Jai, one by Daniel — and expand the album into a platform for two generations of Rodgers family music makers.

Most of the old-time Alright Family Band’s original songs are — no surprise— mid-1970s rock. The title song opens the album with an autobiographical invitation to come to Maui. “Help Yourself” calls on “California girls … people from everywhere” to come to Maui, “be yourself,” and feel the energy of Haleakala.

The noteworthy exception is titled “Cadillac,” a swinging blues/rock celebration of the footloose and fancy free rock ‘n’ roll life. “Cadillac” has a timeless feel. It rocks, it rolls, and it has aged very well.

Breath of Fire takes the vibe from ’70s rock to contemporary Jawaiian with the final two tracks, “Simmer Down” and “Another Day.”

Visit gragroup.com.

“BANG THE SKILLET”

Go Jimmy Go (Go Jimmy Go)

It’s been four years since Go Jimmy Go simultaneously celebrated its 20th anniversary and officially disbanded with its “20th Anniversary & Farewell Show,” Jan. 16, 2016 at The Republik. The “Jimmies” have moved on to other projects as performers and recording artists, but the custodians of the GJG catalog are keeping the group’s legacy alive and available.

Serious GJG fans know that “Bang the Skillet” is an original ska song that the group released on its first album, “Slow Time,” in the year 2000. This newly released music video shows the group performing at the “Farewell” concert with founding members Tyson Balmores and Larry Gordon Jr., sitting in. Watch the video at 808ne.ws/bangtheskillet.

The release of the free music video coincides with the availability of the group’s double-disc commemorative CD, “Go Jimmy Go ‘A Hui Hou’: 20th Anniversary & Farewell Show”— which is also available as digital downloads — at gojimmygo.bandcamp.com/releases.