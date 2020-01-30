comscore 4 Hawaii golfers invited to Augusta Women’s Amateur | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
4 Hawaii golfers invited to Augusta Women’s Amateur

  • By Ann Miller Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Two college seniors and two sophomores — all from Hawaii — have accepted invitations to the second annual Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Read more

