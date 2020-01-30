4 Hawaii golfers invited to Augusta Women’s Amateur

Two college seniors and two sophomores — all from Hawaii — have accepted invitations to the second annual Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Read more

USC senior Allisen Corpuz (Punahou) is back after finishing 17th in last year’s inaugural Augusta Amateur. The business administration major had three top-10 finishes for the Trojans in the fall.

UCLA senior Mariel Galdiano (Punahou) is also in the field. The three-time state high school champion qualified by being among the top 30 from the U.S. in the World Amateur Golf Ranking at the end of the year. She was 32nd overall — seventh among Americans.

USC sophomore Malia Nam (Kaiser) was invited after being named second-team All-American and Pac-12 Freshman of the Year last season.

Ohio State sophomore Aneka Seumanutafa, who played in the Hawaii State Junior Golf Association before moving to Maryland, will also play. She won the 2019 Maryland Women’s Amateur and was Big Ten Freshman of the Year and second-team All-American last year.

The tournament, which invited 72 players, is April 1-4 in Augusta, Ga. — the week before the 84th Masters.

The first two rounds are at the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club. The field plays a practice round at Augusta National April 3 and those that make the cut (low 30 after 36 holes) play the final round April 4 at Augusta. NBC Sports will broadcast three hours of final-round coverage.

The winner receives an invitation to the next five ANWAs, the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open, the 2020 Women’s British Open, and any USGA, R&A and PGA of America amateur championships for which she is eligible for one year.