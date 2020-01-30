comscore Kahuku retains OIA Division I girls basketball title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Kahuku retains OIA Division I girls basketball title

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A little bumping, a little bruising and a lot of splashing. Kahuku put its rock-solid rebounding force to work again, and Maya Claytor connected on five 3-pointers as the Lady Raiders dominated Moanalua 47-27 on Wednesday to capture the Oahu Interscholastic Association Division I championship. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up