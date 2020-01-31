comscore Editorial: Find better ways to raise teacher pay | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Find better ways to raise teacher pay

  • Today
  • Updated 6:17 p.m.

In some state-by-state lineups, the average salary for licensed teachers in Hawaii’s public schools — currently $68,000 a year, according to the Hawaii State Teachers Association — ranks within the top 20 states. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Check out Aloha Stadium makeovers

Scroll Up