comscore A&B says it still wants bowling for Pali Lanes — for now | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

A&B says it still wants bowling for Pali Lanes — for now

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.

The head of Alexander & Baldwin Inc. said Thursday he remains hopeful Pali Lanes bowling center can stay in business. Read more

Previous Story
Steakhouse to open next to Liliha Bakery on Nimitz

Scroll Up