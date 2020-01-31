comscore Alleged purse snatcher is found not guilty of robbery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Alleged purse snatcher is found not guilty of robbery

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

After deliberating a little over a day, a 1st Circuit Court jury found Skylar Hubbard not guilty of second-degree robbery in connection with a purse snatching in Waikiki. Read more

