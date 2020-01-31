comscore Bill would ban harmful sunscreens | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill would ban harmful sunscreens

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.

Hawaii legislators Thursday announced the introduction of bills that restrict the sale of sunscreens with anything other than those deemed safe for coral reefs. Read more

Previous Story
Steakhouse to open next to Liliha Bakery on Nimitz

Scroll Up