Crowds lined the streets to honor fallen Honolulu police officer Tiffany Enriquez

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:09 a.m.

Fallen Honolulu police officer Tiffany-­Victoria B. Enriquez, Hawaii’s first female police officer to be killed in the line of duty, was remembered Thursday as a warm person with an infectious smile that brought people together. Read more

