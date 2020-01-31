comscore On the Move: Jason Paloma and Jared Higashi | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
The Hawai’i Lodging & Tourism Association has hired Jason Paloma as senior director of operations, replacing Edgar Palafox, and promoted Jared Higashi to vice president of government and community affairs from senior director. Read more

