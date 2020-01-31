On the Move: Jason Paloma and Jared Higashi

The Hawai’i Lodging & Tourism Association has hired Jason Paloma as senior director of operations, replacing Edgar Palafox, and promoted Jared Higashi to vice president of government and community affairs from senior director. Read more

The Hawai’i Lodging & Tourism Association has hired Jason Paloma as senior director of operations, replacing Edgar Palafox, and promoted Jared Higashi to vice president of government and community affairs from senior director. Paloma was previously lead grants specialist for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs with 20 years’ experience serving numerous senior positions at HMSA. Higashi joined the association in 2014 and will continue his duties on government affairs alongside leading major events including the Visitor Industry Charity Walk, Na Po‘e Pa‘ahana Awards and Visitor Public Safety Conference.

