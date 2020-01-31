Hawaii’s Samuta Avea returns to practice

For the first time in more than a week, Hawaii’s Samuta Avea participated in a full basketball practice on Thursday. Read more

For the first time in more than a week, Hawaii’s Samuta Avea participated in a full basketball practice on Thursday.

After the two-hour workout, which included scrimmage-like sessions, Avea remained wishful about his chances of playing in Saturday’s game against Cal State Northridge.

“It was my first day of practice, and I’m trying to get there,” said Avea, who appeared to be back in form as he sprinted the court, soared for rebounds and tussled for loose balls. Avea is the Rainbow Warriors’ second-leading scorer at 11.0 points per game.

Avea said he suffered a back ailment during the Jan. 11 road game against UC Irvine. He logged 23 minutes against Cal Poly and 10 against UC Santa Barbara, and did not suit up in last weekend’s game against UC Davis.

“It’s something I’ve been dealing with,” Avea said. “I tried to play through it for a couple games. But, I think, for the betterment of the team, I have to make sure I take care of this so it doesn’t become a long-term problem.”

The past two weeks, he has been hanging out with athletic trainer Lawrence Lam, who is overseeing the rehabilitation.

“We’ve become best friends,” Avea said. “I’ve seen him more than I’ve wanted to see him. He does an amazing job. He’s the hardest worker. I’m getting better. He’s helped me out a lot.”

Avea said he receives treatment in the training room. “Every day, all day,” he said. “If I’m not in class, that’s where I’m at.” Lam’s program also includes workouts in Gym II.

With Avea not in uniform against UC Davis, third-year sophomore Justin Hemsley filled in at the three, producing career highs in points (14) and rebounds (seven). It was Hemsley’s first game at the three in nearly a year.

“It wasn’t anything different,” Hemsley said. “I was pretty comfortable. It wasn’t really much of a change. That’s what I was playing when I first got here. It wasn’t until the back end of last season or this season when I started playing the four. I’m pretty comfortable at both spots.”

In his first 17 games, Hemsley hit 22.2% of his 3-point shots. He made 50% the past two games. He also reduced his fouls, from 3.4 per 20 minutes in the first 15 games to four in 42 minutes the past two games.

Of his improved production, Hemsley said, “it’s a matter of catching a rhythm. That’s all it is. The more playing time, the better the rhythm. That’s a little harder to do coming in and out or a lot of fouls or whatever the case is. It’s repetition. That’s all. As you get to play the game, all these other things start to smooth over a little bit.”