Letters: Coronavirus outbreak; Unreliability of mail; Courage in Hibiscus Drive tragedy

Follow lead of experts in coronavirus outbreak

Ten years ago, I was at the center of the swine flu pandemic here in Hawaii. The lessons I learned back then can help us with the coronavirus outbreak today. The lesson I learned was to follow the Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It worked back then and can work today.

Charles Naumu

Kaneohe

Recognize potential in lives around us

It is always with profound sadness that we feel the loss of a child and a prominent, highly respected, dedicated and accomplished person. So it is with Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

As we move through life, seeking to realize our individual unique potential, we can appreciate the efforts to fulfill the promise of each person. It is also the promise of that potential we bestow upon our children and others the love and care to help them become the best persons in whatever the endeavor.

Thus it is with the passing of Kobe and Gianna that they are giving us all a greater legacy and opportunity to sincerely reflect and be more mindful of more treasured matters of life and family — that the light in one’s heart becomes the hope and strength for others, seeking to awaken us to a more noble kindness, compassion and caring for others.

Sam Hashimoto

Mililani

Unreliability of mail a serious problem

I read David Steele’s letter regarding postal delivery (“50% postal delivery bodes ill for election,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 26). I can relate, as I too have had similar experiences.

Where I live, we have 150 mailboxes, and a good number of tenants have endured misplaced or lost mail. I for one have had three serious instances regarding this issue: (1) non-delivery of a letter from my bank regarding fraudulent charges that could have gone badly had I not been on top of it; (2) a local credit card statement that took two weeks to be delivered from the mailing date; (3) Christmas cards from California delivered weeks after outgoing stamped dates.

Auwe. This is all so unacceptable.

Juliette Rawlins

Ewa Beach

Residents showed courage in shootings

Winston Churchill said “Fear is a reaction. Courage is a decision.” On the day of the Hibiscus Drive tragedy, Hibiscus residents chose courage, as did police officers — two of whom tragically died — and firefighters.

I would also like to express thanks to Ellen Farmer Freeman and Jennifer Bos Tema both of whom are graduates of La Pietra Hawaii School for Girls. Their courageous actions saved a life. Knowing them when they were students, it doesn’t surprise me that despite the danger, they chose courage over fear and rushed forward to help.

Ruth Tschumy

McCully-Moiliili

