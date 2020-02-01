comscore Column: Preparing for death eases the way for those left behind | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Wealth of Health

Column: Preparing for death eases the way for those left behind

  • By Ira Zunin
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Death is definite. The average life expectancy in Hawaii is 81. Yet, despite strong aspirations and best estimates, the precise time of our death is unknown. Read more

Previous Story
Appointment-only bulky pickup continuing in urban Honolulu

Scroll Up