comscore Firearms incidents decline on Hawaii’s public school campuses | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Firearms incidents decline on Hawaii’s public school campuses

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The number of students caught carrying any kind of “firearm,” including paintball guns, or even slingshots, has dropped to its lowest level in 10 years at Hawaii’s public school campuses. Read more

Previous Story
Maui man accused of stealing $70,000 in watches from retailer charged with robbery, attempted murder

Scroll Up