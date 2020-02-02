comscore Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:57 p.m.

The National Science Foundation released the first, close-up images of the sun’s surface from the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope fittingly located atop Haleakala, known as “House of the Sun.” Read more

Maui man accused of stealing $70,000 in watches from retailer charged with robbery, attempted murder

