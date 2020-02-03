comscore Flights from China to Honolulu suspended | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Flights from China to Honolulu suspended

  • By Kristen Consillio and Rob Shikina kconsillio@staradvertiser.com rshikina@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:48 p.m.

Direct flights from China to Hawaii have been suspended as federal and state officials ramp up their response to preventing an outbreak of the coronavirus in the isles. Read more

Previous Story
Uber driver accused of sexual assault in Ala Moana area

Scroll Up