comscore Red-light-camera bill advances in Legislature | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Red-light-camera bill advances in Legislature

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:46 p.m.

Hawaii counties would be authorized to establish three-year programs to test out a new photo enforcement system for ticketing people who run red lights under a bill that won preliminary approval last week from the House Transportation Committee. Read more

Previous Story
Uber driver accused of sexual assault in Ala Moana area

Scroll Up