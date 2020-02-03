comscore State employee fined for pushing workers to buy cars from friend | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
State employee fined for pushing workers to buy cars from friend

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.

The Occupational Health Branch manager for the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations’ Hawaii Occupational Safety and Health Division has been ordered to pay a $1,000 penalty for driving two probationary employees on separate occasions to a used car dealership owned by a friend to buy vehicles they were not required to have as part of their jobs. Read more

