comscore Wade to speak at Honolulu QB Club | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Wade to speak at Honolulu QB Club

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

University of Hawaii men’s volleyball head coach Charlie Wade is the guest speaker at today’s Honolulu Quarterback Club luncheon. Read more

