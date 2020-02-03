Wade to speak at Honolulu QB Club

University of Hawaii men’s volleyball head coach Charlie Wade is the guest speaker at today’s Honolulu Quarterback Club luncheon. Read more

University of Hawaii men’s volleyball head coach Charlie Wade is the guest speaker at today’s Honolulu Quarterback Club luncheon.

Currently in his 11th year as head coach, Wade has his team entering this week at 9-0 and, as of Sunday night, with a No. 1 ranking in the country. The latest AVCA Division I-II Men’s Coaches Top 15 poll will be released later today.

The Honolulu Quarterback Club meets at the Maple Garden restaurant at 909 Isenberg St. There is free parking next to the restaurant; street parking is available. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and the program starts at noon. The luncheon costs $18 per person, member or nonmember.

UHH baseball wins rain-shortened game

The Hawaii Hilo baseball team’s 6-3 lead after six innings against Hawaii Pacific on Saturday is now a victory. An attempt to complete the game on Sunday morning in Hilo was unsuccessful, as were two additional scheduled games, due to more rain.

The Sharks (0-2, 0-2 Pacific West) will host the Vulcans (2-0, 2-0) on Sunday for two games — one regularly scheduled and a makeup game for one of the rainouts. The other rainout has not been rescheduled yet.