Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: New board for Deaf and Blind school?

State lawmakers are now weighing House Bill 2421, which would create a Hawaii School for the Deaf and Blind board of trustees — including at least two deaf members with expertise in deaf education and fluency in American Sign Language — to independently govern the school. Read more

