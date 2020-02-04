comscore By Request: Simple step solves sappy situation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
By Request | Crave

By Request: Simple step solves sappy situation

  • By Betty Shimabukuro bshimabukuro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 5:07 p.m.

Chayote secretes a sap that can irritate skin, so if you’re processing a lot of it, you’ll probably want to wear gloves. Read more

Previous Story
KFC — Korean fried chicken — takes flight as ideal Super Bowl finger food

Scroll Up