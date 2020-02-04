Cravings: Ulu’s availability grows; Korean rice dogs arrive at Pearlridge

All the latest food news you can use, courtesy Crave. Read more

ULU FOR ALL

If you enjoy ulu (breadfruit), you’re accustomed to the “feast or famine” experience of the seasonal crop — either there’s ulu everywhere, all at once, or none at all.

But now, thanks to the Hawai‘i ‘Ulu Cooperative, we can partake of the healthful canoe crop anytime. The co-op — comprising Big Island farmers and a staff that cleans, slices, steams, packs and freezes the ulu — is now shipping the product across the state for retail sale.

On Oahu, the frozen ulu is sold at Down to Earth stores on King Street, in Aiea and Kapolei. A 12-ounce bag is $9.79.

Visit the co-op’s website, eatbreadfruit.com, for a few recipes (click on “About Ulu” and select “Recipes”).

For example: Mash ulu as an alternative to mashed potatoes. Heat 1-1/2 pounds of processed ulu, then mash with 1 tablespoon butter, 3/4 cup milk and 3/4 cup shredded cheese (optional). Season with salt and pepper. Just be careful not to overmix, or the mash will become sticky like poi.

PEARLRIDGE CENTER ADDS KOREAN DOGS

Whether you’re into the Korean pop culture craze or just love a good hot dog, Pearlridge Center offers a venue on the west side to get your hands on a rice dog, a Korean street food.

The mall last week opened Myungrang Hot Dog, a Korean chain that delivers a variety of rice hot dogs. These resemble corn dogs, except that the outer batter is made of rice flour. They’re also notable for their sugar coating.

The menu starts with a basic Myungrang Hotdog ($3.50) with the wiener nestled inside the deep-fried batter, for a crisp-on-the-outside, chewy-on-the-inside experience. There is also a mozzarella-hot dog combo ($4.50); a Potato Hotdog, with potato cubes embedded in the batter ($5.50); and a cheese-dog combo featuring a batter incorporating squid ink ($5.50).

Find Myungrang Hot Dog in Pearlridge Wai Makai (formerly called Downtown), on the second level next to Royal Hawaiian Heritage Jewelry. Myun­- grang also has a location in Ala Moana Center.

— Joleen Oshiro, Star-Advertiser