Quickbites: Drink like a Coppola, Lemonade Alley returns for 10th year, LCC Scholarship Brunch, more

BRUNCH BENEFITS CULINARY STUDENTS

Leeward Community College nurtures the next generation of chefs with its annual Scholarship Brunch, set this year for Feb. 16 on campus.

High school culinary students join LCC students in presenting the buffet meal, and all the money raised goes to scholarships.

This year’s theme, “Local Style,” is reflected in menu items such as taro pancakes, laulau, kalua pork and cabbage, chicken long rice, teriyaki smoked chicken, lilikoi bars and haupia cake. Fresh papaya and pineapple will also be served, and an omelet bar is included.

All that for $20 presale; $24 at the door. Children ages 5 to 10 are $9; ages 4 and under are free.

The brunch, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. in the Uluwehi Cafe and Lion Courtyard, includes entertainment by Halau Pua Ali‘i ‘Ilima and a craft fair. Participating high schools are Campbell, Kapolei, Leilehua, Mililani, Pearl City, Waianae and Waipahu.

For tickets call 455-0298.

SIGN UP FOR LEMONADE COMPETITION

Young entrepreneurs with a leaning toward lemonade are invited to enter the 10th annual Lemonade Alley challenge.

The competition tasks student teams with creating and selling lemonade, with revenues going to the charities of their choice. It is open to public and private school students, from kindergarten through grade 12.

Their efforts are judged on taste, sales pitch, business plan, amount raised for charity and their lemonade stands, which must be made of recycled materials.

The contest, scheduled for April 25 at Pearlridge Center, is sponsored by the Bizgenics Foundation, a nonprofit that teaches business skills to students.

Lemonade Alley has raised more than $78,000 for 50-plus charities in its first nine years.

Early bird registration, with a fee of $125, continues through Feb. 17. The fee goes up $25 after that. For information, including sponsorship opportunities, go to lemonadealley.com.

NEW LEADER AT LINEAGE

Chef Sheldon Simeon is turning over the kitchen of his Maui restaurant, Lineage, to his chef de cuisine, MiJin Kang Toride.

Toride, a native of Guam, joined Lineage in August. She is the former chef de cuisine at Ka‘ana Kitchen, and has also worked in California at Terra in St. Helena, Morimoto Napa and Ame at the San Francisco St. Regis hotel, a Michelin- star restaurant.

She and the new bar manager, Kauai native April Talia Leslie, have introduced new food and cocktail items.

In a statement, Simeon said he is stepping down to spend more time with his wife and four children. He also is working on a cookbook, “Cook Real Hawai‘i: Local-Style Recipes from the Islands of Aloha,” to be released in late 2020.

DRINK LIKE A COPPOLA ON OSCAR NIGHT

Francis Ford Coppola knows a thing or two about the Oscars, and about wine, with extensive and historic vineyards in California’s Napa and Sonoma counties. This year, some of his wines, notably two swathed in gold, will be poured at the bar and backstage at Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony and the Governor’s Ball.

And you can serve them, too, although they’re only available online. Both are limited-edition Sonoma County Russian River Valley wines: a fruity yet balanced chardonnay that’s unmistakably Californian in a somewhat restrained manner, and an earthy, spicy pinot noir with good acidity.

To order the Family Coppola 92nd Award Wines — 2017 chardonnay for $65, 2018 pinot noir for $75 — go to thefamilycoppola.com.

— New York Times