Hawaii News

67 Hawaii police officers were disciplined last year

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.

Sixty-seven island police officers — including 37 from the Honolulu Police Department — were disciplined last year, along with 15 officers who were fired across the state. HPD terminated six of its disciplined officers. Read more

Man found facedown in ocean in Waikiki

