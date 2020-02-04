Kokua Line: ‘No star’ state ID debuts for limited use by ill people

Q uestion : Last year you wrote about a new ID that would be for people who don’t travel so they don’t need a gold star, but do need something for getting prescriptions picked up, etc. Read more

Question: Last year you wrote about a new ID that would be for people who don’t travel so they don’t need a gold star, but do need something for getting prescriptions picked up, etc. My mother is in this category; I am her caregiver. Her ID expires in a few months. She can’t go down to the DMV. Any update?

Answer: Yes, the “no star” Hawaii state ID made its debut this week. It’s for people with medical or mental conditions that prevent them from applying in person, which means they can’t qualify for a federally compliant “gold star” ID. Instead, they would be eligible for a federally noncompliant ID for everyday tasks; it wouldn’t be valid for boarding commercial U.S. domestic aircraft as of Oct. 1. (As we’ve reported before, passengers will need federally compliant identification by that date and thereafter, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.)

The incapacitated person’s representative can handle the application, following a three-step process, as described on the city Department of Customer Services’ website, 808ne.ws/nostarid. Here are the key points on Oahu:

>> Step 1: The applicant’s representative appears at the Kapalama Driver Licensing Center, 928 Dillingham Blvd., to present the completed state ID application and a doctor’s note stating that the applicant is incapacitated and unable to appear in person. Representative also brings required documents proving the applicant’s legal U.S. presence, Social Security number and two proofs of principal Hawaii residence, plus the $40 fee. During this visit the representative will complete and sign an affidavit affirming that the applicant is incapacitated, and receive a packet with a signature form, fingerprint ink pad and form, and a USB flash drive. Make an appointment for Step 1 at AlohaQ.org. On Oahu this service is available only at the Kapalama Driver Licensing Center; select the correct location when making an appointment.

>> Step 2: Applicant and representative complete the packet at home; this involves obtaining the applicant’s signature, fingerprints and digital photo; the photo is transferred to the USB flash drive.

>> Step 3: Representative returns the completed packet to the Kapalama DLC. No appointment is needed for the return visit. Sign in at window No. 4. Staff will process the packet and issue a temporary ID. The plastic “permanent” card will be mailed within six to eight weeks; the ID is good for eight years.

The ID will state on the front that it is a noncompliant Hawaii identification card not acceptable for official federal purposes. We’ve heard from some family caregivers who’ve said they expect that this will be an acceptable option for their elderly parents, who are homebound (including at care homes).

However, we’ve also heard from others who want their elderly parents to obtain a federally compliant “gold star” state ID, in case the kupuna need to leave Hawaii for medical treatment or any other reason after Oct. 1 or enter any federal facility that requires federal compliance.

Federal law requires residents to appear in person for a “gold star” state ID, according to the city, which has made accommodations for incapacitated people who need them. The details of those multistep processes are in the column you referred to from last year, 808ne.ws/109kline. As it says, people who are well enough for a ride to the DMV may be processed in the car. If they cannot leave at home at all, they would be visited by a medical clerk.

