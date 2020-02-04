comscore Mother of murder victim Charli Scott seeks closure for her daughter | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Mother of murder victim Charli Scott seeks closure for her daughter

  • By Michael Tsai Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.

There is so little left, but Kimberlyn Scott is desperate to claim it all: the jawbone violently split in two, the tips of five fingers, a piercing with a bit of flesh attached, an unidentified piece of bone possibly from the upper palate, a clutch of that telltale red hair. Read more

Previous Story
Man found facedown in ocean in Waikiki

Scroll Up