comscore Schatz declares Trump ‘guilty on both counts’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Schatz declares Trump ‘guilty on both counts’

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz declared President Donald Trump to be “guilty on both counts” in the impeachment trial, and Schatz announced on the U.S. Senate floor Monday that he will vote to convict the president. Read more

