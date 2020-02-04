comscore State Senate bill to establish surfing commission advances | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State Senate bill to establish surfing commission advances

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A bill to establish a state surfing commission was passed Monday by the Senate Energy, Economic Development and Tourism Committee after a public hearing that included testimony strongly opposing the bill from Hawaiian surfer Keone Downing, winner of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay in 1990. Read more

Previous Story
Man found facedown in ocean in Waikiki

Scroll Up