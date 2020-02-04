Hawaii Wahine basketball player Julissa Tago receives Big West weekly honor

Hawaii women’s basketball senior guard Julissa Tago was named the Big West Player of the Week on Monday after helping the Rainbow Wahine to a pair of home wins. Read more

Hawaii women’s basketball senior guard Julissa Tago was named the Big West Player of the Week on Monday after helping the Rainbow Wahine to a pair of home wins.

Tago, who leads the Big West in scoring in conference games at 18.4 points per game, matched her season high of 25 points in a 94-70 win over UC Irvine on Thursday and scored 19 more in a 68-44 win over Long Beach State on Saturday.

She moved into fourth in UH career 3-pointers with 124. Nani Cockett is third at 128.

Tago is the first Wahine player to receive multiple conference weekly honors in a season since Tanya Smith did it in the 2007-08 WAC.

Second-place UH (11-10, 5-3 Big West) plays at Cal Poly (5-13, 2-5) on Thursday and UC Santa Barbara (8-12, 3-4) on Saturday.

Chaminade men snag two awards

Chaminade men’s basketball players Tyler Cartaino and Isaac Amaral-Artharee earned the Pacific West Conference player and freshman of the week awards on Monday.

Cartaino earned his second straight Player of the Week honor and third this season. He finished with 58 points, nine rebounds, five assists, five steals and two blocks in two wins for the Silverswords.

Amaral-Artharee totaled 25 points and had a career-high 18 points on Sunday against UH Hilo. The redshirt freshman hit four of seven field goals and all of his free throws.

Hawaii Pacific tennis team falls

Hawaii Pacific’s men’s tennis team lost its match against Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 4-3 on Monday at the Kailua Racquet Club.

Benjamin Loccisano, Ondrej Ctverak and Cheng-Chieh Wang defeated their opponents in singles competition. Cheng-Chieh Wang and Ryohei Arai were the only duo to win their doubles match for the Sharks.