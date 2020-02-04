comscore Hawaii Wahine basketball player Julissa Tago receives Big West weekly honor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii Wahine basketball player Julissa Tago receives Big West weekly honor

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii women’s basketball senior guard Julissa Tago was named the Big West Player of the Week on Monday after helping the Rainbow Wahine to a pair of home wins. Read more

