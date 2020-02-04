comscore No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball heads into tourney as 1 of only 2 unbeaten teams | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball heads into tourney as 1 of only 2 unbeaten teams

  • By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

And then there were two. Hawaii and Brigham Young are the only two undefeated men’s volleyball teams left in the country after UC Santa Barbara and Long Beach State lost last week. Read more

