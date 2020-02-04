No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball heads into tourney as 1 of only 2 unbeaten teams

And then there were two. Hawaii and Brigham Young are the only two undefeated men’s volleyball teams left in the country after UC Santa Barbara and Long Beach State lost last week. Read more

Hawaii and Brigham Young are the only two undefeated men’s volleyball teams left in the country after UC Santa Barbara and Long Beach State lost last week. The Rainbow Warriors (9-0) and Cougars (10-0) also remained 1-2 in Monday’s American Volleyball Coaches Association Division I-II Top 15, sharing first-place votes for the second straight week.

Hawaii received 11 of the 16 votes, three fewer than last week, while BYU picked up those three for a total of five. While the Warriors had a bye week, the Cougars defeated UC Santa Barbara twice in Provo, Utah.

The Gauchos (6-2) remained at No. 3, while UC Irvine (5-3) and Long Beach State (5-1) traded places at Nos. 4 and 5. The Anteaters moved up a spot, with Beach dropping one after losing for the first time, falling to UCLA on Saturday, ending LBSU’s 45-match home winning streak.

Lewis (7-3) stayed at No. 6. UCLA, despite being upset by Princeton last week, moved up one place to No. 7.

Hawaii returns to competition with this week’s 26th Outrigger Hotels &Resorts Invitational at the Stan Sheriff Center. The Warriors play Queens (4-4) on Thursday, No. 14 Concordia Irvine (5-3) on Friday, and UC Irvine on Saturday, the latter a nonconference match.