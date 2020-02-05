Off the News: A little more support for stadium

It does seem illogical to spend money on a facility destined for demolition. Read more

It does seem illogical to spend money on a facility destined for demolition. Where Aloha Stadium is concerned, however, the calculus may be a little different. Stadium management is asking for $7.7 million for priority repairs, or top sections may have to be closed.

A partial closure might seem acceptable — as long as the projected 2023 opening date for a new stadium seems credible. But considering how common construction delays are here, perhaps the old place should be propped up a little longer.

Hawaii also has new voting system

Folks in Hawaii, especially election officials, should watch Iowa’s caucus technology implosion with alarm.

That’s because here, too, there will be a new system for the 2020 elections, with its own realm of potential problems.

Of course, there could be tech issues with the signature validation, tabulating and such, but some election-watchers are more worried about old-school things, such as voters not having enough drop-off points, or information about them.

Bottom line: Hawaii needs to remain a no-smirking zone, at least until we get through this one.