Bill would lower legal blood alcohol limit to .05 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill would lower legal blood alcohol limit to .05

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.

Hawaii would become only the second state in the country — after Utah — to lower the threshold for drunken driving from the current legal limit for blood alcohol level of .08 to .05 under a bill that moved out of a House committee on Wednesday. Read more

