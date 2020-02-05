comscore Changes to laws on mental illness and guns are proposed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Changes to laws on mental illness and guns are proposed

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:09 p.m.

State lawmakers announced a package of proposals Tuesday afternoon designed to provide more help to people with mental illnesses, and to close loopholes in Hawaii’s firearm laws in the wake of the Jan. 19 shooting deaths of two Honolulu police officers. Read more

Previous Story
Asylum seekers from China being held in federal detention center at Honolulu airport

Scroll Up