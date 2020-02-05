comscore Hawaii tops U.S. in union membership | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii tops U.S. in union membership

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii’s union members in 2019 accounted for 23.5% of wage and salary workers in Hawaii to rank first in the nation, according to data released Monday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Read more

