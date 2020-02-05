comscore Isles won’t have Iowa’s caucus problem, says head of state party | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Isles won’t have Iowa’s caucus problem, says head of state party

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii Democrats will use a new mail-in balloting process and a new ranked-choice voting system to poll party members on who they want to be the next president of the United States, but interim Hawaii Democratic Party Chairwoman Kate Stanley said she does not expect to see anything like the problems on Monday that threw the Iowa caucuses into turmoil. Read more

