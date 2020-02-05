Kokua Line: Free tax prep gets rolling on various dates throughout Oahu

Q uestion : Where are they doing the free tax returns in town? I haven’t heard anything about it this year. Read more

Question: Where are they doing the free tax returns in town? I haven’t heard anything about it this year.

Answer: The AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program has 16 sites on Oahu that will accept walk-in clients (and one that doesn’t). There also are 16 sites on the neighbor islands. This annual program, coordinated with the IRS during tax season, provides free federal and state income tax preparation for low- to moderate-income people whose returns are not complicated. You don’t need to be an AARP member to use the service. English is spoken at all sites, with bilingual tax preparers available as noted. Hours are subject to change. The last client may be taken earlier than the published closing time.

Here are current details for Oahu, according to the AARP:

Honolulu

>> Catholic Charities, 1822 Keeaumoku St.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 15 through April 11. Closed March 14.

>> St. Elizabeth Episcopal Church, 720 N. King St.; 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, through April 9. Closed March 26. No calls to church/pastor.

>> Susannah Wesley Community Center, 1117 Kaili St.; 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Saturday through April 11. Closed Feb. 22. Tagalog spoken.

East Honolulu

>> Aina Haina Public Library, 5246 Kalanianaole Highway; 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, through April 11. Closed Feb. 15.

>> Hawaii Kai Public Library, 249 Lunalilo Home Road; 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through April 4. Closed Feb. 15.

Windward Oahu

>> Community of Christ Church, 45-119 Kaneohe Bay Drive; 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, through April 14. No site entry before 2:30 p.m. No calls to church or pastor.

>> KEY Project, 47-200 Waihee Road; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, Friday through April 3. No entry before 10:30 a.m. No calls to office.

>> Church of the Nazarene, 536 Oneawa St.; 9 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, through April 15. Closed Feb. 17. No site entry before 8 a.m. No calls to church or pastor.

>> Kahuku Public & School Library, 56-490 Kamehameha Highway; 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Thursday through April 9. Closed March 26. Sign-up sheet outside library.

Leeward Oahu

>> Aiea Public Library, 99-374 Pohai Place; 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, through April 7. Closed March 26. No calls to library.

>> Wahiawa Public Library, 820 California Ave.; 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, through April 8. Japanese spoken.

>> Ewa Beach Library, 91-950 North Road; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, through April 2. Closed March 26. Last client in at 12:15 p.m.

>> Kroc Community Center, 91-3257 Kualakai Parkway; 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through April 4. Last client in at 11:15 a.m.

>> Villages of Kapolei Rec 2, Mauka Hall (across the street from community center), 91-1050 Kamaaha Loop; 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, through April 7. Last client in at 1:15 p.m.

>> Nanakuli Public Library, 89-070 Farrington Highway; 9 a.m. to noon Fridays, Friday through April 3. No calls.

>> Waianae Public Library, 85-625 Farrington Highway; 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, through April 8. No calls.

Bring all the paperwork you need to complete your return, including your previous year’s tax return.

For more information, including about neighbor island sites, go online to aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp or call 888-227-7669.

To answer other readers’ questions: Tax-Aide is not available at Harris United Methodist Church this year; the volunteer coordinator there retired. It is being offered at the Lanakila Multipurpose Senior Center as usual, but appointments at that location are fully booked and walk-ins are not accepted there, according to the AARP.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 7 Waterfront Plaza, Suite 210, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu 96813; call 529-4773; fax 529-4750; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.