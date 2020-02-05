comscore Lawmakers propose decriminalizing larger amounts of cannabis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lawmakers propose decriminalizing larger amounts of cannabis

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:08 p.m.

In what may be another small step toward eventual legalization of cannabis here, a key state Senate committee Tuesday tentatively approved a bill to decriminalize possession of up to 10 grams in Hawaii. Read more

