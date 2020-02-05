comscore Pearl Harbor coronavirus quarantine site is readied | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Pearl Harbor coronavirus quarantine site is readied

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.

Hawaii officials Tuesday toured a Pearl Harbor quarantine site provided by the Navy to monitor the dwindling number of U.S. citizens returning to the United States from Hubei province in China, which is the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak. Read more

Previous Story
Asylum seekers from China being held in federal detention center at Honolulu airport

Scroll Up