Around the Nation

MEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Liam Fitzgerald, Leilehua ‘18: The Whitworth (Wash.) sophomore forward had nine rebounds, four assists and a steal to go along with three points in 27 minutes off the bench of an 81-79 win over Puget Sound on Friday. Fitzgerald got the start in Saturday’s 87-81 victory over Whitworth (Wash.) and had 12 points on 3-for-5 shooting with seven rebounds and three blocks.

>> Cole Arceneaux, Punahou ‘18: The Adams State guard started and played 34 minutes, shooting 3-for-4 from the field and scoring nine points with two steals and an assist in an 82-75 win over Dixie State on Saturday.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Chanelle Molina, Konawaena ‘16: The Washington State senior collected her second double-double of the season, scoring 21 points on 9-for-12 shooting and adding 11 rebounds in a 92-66 win over California on Thursday. Molina, who also had two blocks, two assists and a steal, added 10 points, seven rebounds and an assist in a 71-49 loss to No. 6 Stanford on Saturday.

>> Fieme’a Hafoka, Lahaialuna ‘16: The San Jose State senior guard finished with six points, four steals, four rebounds and three assists in a 74-61 win over Boise State on Jan. 29.

>> Jasmine Moody, Radford ‘15: The Brigham Young senior forward had 11 points, four rebounds and an assist off the bench in a 66-54 win over Portland on Thursday to notch a sixth straight win for the Cougars.

WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

>> Maela Lazaro, Moanalua ‘16: The Oregon State senior scored a 9.825 on the balance beam in a win over Stanford on Saturday.

>> Jenna Domingo, Kamehameha ‘19: The Oregon State freshman also scored a 9.825 on the balance beam against the Cardinal.

>> Ciello Magsanide, Campbell ‘18: The Seattle Pacific sophomore scored a 9.550 on the uneven bars in SPU’s win against Sacramento State and Alaska Anchorage on Friday.

>> Katy Koopman, Kalaheo ‘19: The University of Bridgeport freshman scored an 8.70 on the balance beam in the Purple Knights’ second-place finish against Yale and South Connecticut State on Saturday.

>> Britney Wolfe, Mililani ‘18: The Wisconsin-Stout sophomore scored a 9.525 on the vault and a 9.20 on the beam in a win over Wisconsin-Whitewater on Saturday.

MEN’S SWIMMING

>> Albert Zhi, Maryknoll ‘17: The Georgia Tech junior earned third-place finishes in the 200 freestyle (1:38.67) and 50 freestyle (21.25) and swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay team to sweep Georgia Southern and Savannah College of Art and Design on Saturday.

>> DH Hwang, Kalani ‘18: The George Washington sophomore won the 1,000 freestyle in 9:34.83 and tied for third in the 500 free in 4:41.42 in a loss to West Virginia on Saturday.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

>> Lia Foster, Punahou ‘17: The UCLA junior finished third in the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:03.47 in a loss to California on Saturday.

>> Chanel Ng, Punahou ‘19: The Occidental (Calif.) freshman won the 100 freestyle in 26.41 seconds and finished second in the 50 freestyle (24.81) in a tri-meet against Whittier (Calif.) and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps.

>> Cagla Brennan, ‘Iolani ‘17: The Navy junior finished fifth in the 500 freestyle (5:11.57) and sixth in the 1,650 freestyle (17:53.32) at the Navy Invitational on Saturday, which included six other schools.

>> LeGrand Pound, Sacred Hearts ‘18: The Navy sophomore placed seventh in both the 50 freestyle (24.71) and 100 freestyle (53.90) at the Navy Invitational.

MEN’S TENNIS

>> Phuc Huynh, ‘Iolani ‘18: The San Francisco sophomore won 7-6 at No. 3 doubles and survived 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 at No. 5 singles to help the Dons beat Grand Canyon 5-2 on Saturday.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Austin Matautia, Moanalua ‘16: The UCLA senior outside hitter hit .600 with 11 kills in 15 swings and added three blocks and two aces in a four-set loss to Princeton on Thursday. The Bruins are 5-3 as they begin Mountain Pacific Sports Federation play Thursday against Brigham Young.

>> Wil Stanley, Punahou ‘16: The BYU senior setter combined for 80 assists in two matches as the No. 2 Cougars beat No. 3 UC Santa Barbara twice over the weekend. Stanley had 42 assists, eight digs and three kills in a four-set win on Friday and 38 assists, 11 digs, 2 block assists, an ace and a kill in a five-set win on Saturday.

>> Ryan Wilcox, Punahou ‘18: The UCSB sophomore outside hitter had seven kills, six digs and an ace in Friday’s loss and posted a double-double with 11 kills and 12 digs in Saturday’s loss to the Cougars.

>> Ethan Siegfried, Punahou ‘17: The Long Beach State junior outside hitter finished with a double-double of 12 digs, 10 kills, a block assist and an ace in a four-set loss to UCLA on Saturday.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

>> Emalia Eichelberger, Punahou ‘16: The Stanford goalkeeper split time in goal, stopping six shots in a 13-10 victory over No. 7 Michigan on Saturday in the Stanford Invitational. Eichelberger played the entire match Sunday and had eight saves and a steal in a 10-6 win over No. 6 California.

>> Lahela Rosario, KS-Hawaii ‘18: The Cal Baptist sophomore assisted on three goals in a 13-4 win over Fresno Pacific on Friday.

Stats compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser; To submit an athlete for publication, email bhull@staradvertiser.com.