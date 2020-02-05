comscore Around the Nation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Around the Nation

  • By Billy Hull
  • Today
  • Updated 1:18 a.m.

Liam Fitzgerald, Leilehua ‘18: The Whitworth (Wash.) sophomore forward had nine rebounds, four assists and a steal to go along with three points in 27 minutes off the bench of an 81-79 win over Puget Sound on Friday. Read more

