Big West commissioner search underway

The Big West Conference has begun its search for its new commissioner, officials announced Tuesday. The next commissioner will be tasked with replacing longtime commissioner Dennis Farrell, who announced his retirement on Dec. 5 after 27 years at the helm of the conference.

The search process will be led by collegiate athletics consultants College Sports Solutions and Buffkin/Baker.

Jeff Schemmel, president of CSS, will take charge as the lead consultant, with assistance from Buffkin/Baker’s Dan Walters.

“The Big West Conference is one of the preeminent Division I conferences in the nation, with a long and storied history of success,” Schemmel said. “Our team is looking forward to representing and assisting the Big West Conference in finding a new leader who can build on that success.”

May 31 has been set as a tentative date for the introduction of the new commissioner, according to Long Beach State President Jane Close Conoley, the chair of the search committee.

The 13-member committee includes Hawaii athletic director David Matlin, who will be joined on the committee by other athletic directors and administrators around the conference, as well as two student-athletes.