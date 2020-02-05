Hawaii hopes happiness means more wins

To commemorate Mike Trapasso’s 19th season as head coach, the Hawaii baseball team found an appropriate band. Read more

The Rainbow Warriors are wearing green wristbands with this message: Find the joy.

“More than anything else,” Trapasso said, “our guys need to find the joy. Players — anybody — play better when they find the joy.”

There is joy in Trapasso’s baseball world with Friday’s season opener against UH Hilo at Les Murakami Stadium. UH’s hurlers were sharp in fall training — throwing strikes on 75% of their pitches — and they received boosts from the return of Dustin Demeter and Adam Fogel.

Demeter missed the 2019 season after undergoing surgeries to both hips. “Demeter is 100%,” Trapasso said. “He’s good to go.”

Demeter played shortstop as a freshman in 2017 and second as a sophomore. He is set to play third during this weekend’s two-game series.

“It’s a better fit for him,” Trapasso said of Demeter’s warming to the hot corner. “We always felt, when we recruited him, he eventually would end up on a corner — third or first. The surgeries necessitated that. He can still go over and play second, if we needed that. We’ve got the the depth, so we don’t need that now.”

Demeter displayed pop and discipline two years ago, during which he had a 21-pitch at-bat. “Having not played in a year, he’ll need to knock the rust off,” Trapasso said. “He’ll need some at-bats.”

Fogel missed all but 10 games after suffering a shoulder injury last season. Fogel will be used as the designated hitter this weekend, then build toward playing first base or the outfield.

“There’s no pain swinging,” Trapasso said of Fogel’s batting stroke. “He’s swinging at 100%. That’s the most important thing.”

The ’Bows also appear set down the middle. With Tyler Murray ailing, Dallas Duarte is expected to catch both games. Duarte played 45 games last season, but only 15 as a catcher. “Dallas has had a tremendous spring receiving, throwing, blocking,” Trapasso said. “He’s emerged as the lead (catcher) now.”

Kole Kaler, a switch hitter who transferred from South Mountain Community College (Ariz.), has solidified the shortstop job.

“He’s one of the more mature kids I’ve been around,” said Trapasso, noting Kaler is a fielder with range and a potential leadoff hitter.

Matt Wong, a Saint Louis School graduate who played at College of Southern Nevada the past two seasons, will open in center field.

“He’s as good a center fielder as we’ve had,” Trapasso said. “That’s high praise because we’ve had a lot of good ones. He’ll be fun to watch for our fans. He plays a shallow center field, which his not an easy thing to do in Murakami Stadium. He goes back on the ball well. Because of the short center field, he’s able to cut down a lot of balls hit in front of him.”

Trapasso said Logan Pouelsen will be UH’s starting pitcher on Friday, and Aaron Davenport will get the start on Saturday. Both are expected to be on restrictions up to 90 pitches. Trapasso said the other 14 pitchers will be available for relief. Trapasso has not decided on the other two starters for the following week’s four-game series against North Dakota State.