Rainbow Warriors hit the Stan Sheriff Center for a challenging tournament

Hawaii is back playing at home for the first time in 26 days when it hosts this week’s 26th Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Invitational. TheRainbow Warriors last saw someone other than themselves — or their alumni — on the Stan Sheriff Center court on Jan. 11 as they claimed the title of the Raising Cane’s Classic with a sweep of Grand Canyon, their fifth consecutive three-set victory.

Little has changed for Hawaii since. The Warriors are still ranked No. 1 nationally and are still undefeated, having won four straight on the road.

Hawaii (9-0) re-familiarized itself with the Sheriff Center Teraflex during this week’s practices, prepping for Thursday’s tournament opener against Queens (4-4). The Warriors last saw the Royals in Charlotte, N.C., a year ago exactly this week (Feb. 7 and 9).

“We are ready to go,” said Hawaii freshman hitter Chaz Galloway, who broke into the starting lineup the past two matches. “We’re ready to go.”

“Chomping at the bit” was how Warriors coach Charlie Wade described it.

“The guys are excited to get back playing,” he said. “We’ve been really sharp in practice this week.

“It’s a quality tournament, three ranked teams and a good opponent in Queens.”

Thursday’s first match pits the two other ranked teams in No. 4 UC Irvine (5-3) and No. 14 Concordia Irvine (5-4), schools that are 2 miles apart. The Anteaters and Eagles are getting reacquainted 2,500 miles and a week away from their last meeting: UCI won a tight 26-24, 25-20, 26-28, 25-23 battle at its Bren Events Center.

Saturday’s match between Hawaii and UCI will not count in the Big West standings. The Anteaters return to Honolulu to finish the regular season April 17-18.

“It’s the craziness that is scheduling these days,” Wade said. “You’re seeing more of it as teams try to fill (28) playing dates, seeing more of helping out other conference opponents with competitive matches.

“Irvine will be another good RPI game for us. And we appreciate that (UCI and CUI) are willing to come out and play each other again right after they played each other.”

A look at the field:

No. 1 Hawaii (9-0)

The Warriors, seeking their 10th Outrigger title, won’t have played a match for 16 days before their first serve against Queens on Thursday. Hawaii is 45-28 in its signature event and has won three of the past four titles including a sweep of Pepperdine last season.

Senior opposite Rado Parapunov, the defending MVP, looks to become just the second Warrior to win two in the Outrigger. Stijn vanTilburg is the other (2016-17). Parapunov needs 111 kills to become the 18th in the program with 1,000 and is four aces shy of tying Clay Stanley for No. 10 (89). He ranks fourth nationally in kills per set (4.16) and points per set (5.04).

Hawaii leads the country in blocking (2.97 per set), led by senior middle Patrick Gasman’s 1.44 bps. Gasman (.446) and senior hitter Colton Cowell (.420) have the Warriors tops nationally in hitting percentage (.388).

Hawaii puts several impressive streaks on the line this week: 22 consecutive wins at the Stan Sheriff Center, dating to 2018, and 45 regular-season nonconference victories, dating to the 2013 Outrigger.

Coach Charlie Wade is in his 11th season (190-108).

No. 4 UC Irvine (5-3)

The Anteaters won the Outrigger in 2015 in their only appearance. After falling twice to No. 2 BYU at home on consecutive nights, UCI snapped its losing streak last week with four-set wins over Concordia Irvine and USC, leading to them sweeping the conference’s weekly awards.

Junior hitter Joel Schneidmiller (34 kills, 17 digs) was named Player of the Week, senior middle Scott Stadick (21 blocks, 15 kills) the defensive player, and setter Patrick Vorenkamp (91 assists, 12 digs) the top freshman. The 7-foot Stadick had a career-high 11 blocks against the Trojans, the most in the country this season; it was the first road match for UCI.

The Anteaters split their matches with Lewis and Loyola, two teams the Warriors beat in four on the road last month. UCI lost in five to the Flyers — 22-20 in Set 5 — and defeated the Ramblers in four.

Coach David Kniffin, a former UCI setter, is in his eighth season (145-74). He is only the second coach to win an NCAA championship in his first year (2013).

No. 13 Concorida Irvine (5-4)

The Eagles rebounded from Friday’s four-set loss across the street at UCI with a four-set victory down the I-5 at then-No. 15 UC San Diego on Saturday. It was their second win over a ranked team this year; the other was against then-No. 13 Cal State Northridge on Jan. 10 in Santa Barbara, Calif.

CUI warmed up for its trip on Tuesday with a rematch against UCSD. The Eagles were swept 25-17, 25-22, 25-20 in just their second home match. The other was a win over Saint Katherine on Jan. 6.

Junior libero Addison Enriques (Kamehameha-Hawaii) has played in all but one of the 31 sets, with a team-high 68 digs. Reserve junior opposite Owen Chun (Mililani) has five kills, five digs and three blocks in nine sets.

Isaiah Kaaa (Punahou), who graduated last summer after four seasons with the Eagles, is CUI’s graduate assistant.

The Eagles’ other two losses came at the UC Santa Barbara Invitational; they were swept by the host Gauchos and dropped a five-setter to Long Beach State.

Former BYU All-American and head coach Shawn Patchell is in his seventh season (104-75). CUI is in its fifth season at the NCAA D-II level; the Eagles won the 2013 NAIA championship and finished second in 2014 — Patchell’s first season — before transitioning.

Queens (4-4)

The Royals, making their Outrigger debut, are coming off Friday’s four-set win against Charleston. It was the Independent Volleyball Association program’s first victory over an opponent from a major conference (Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association); Charlotte also defeated Conference Carolina’s North Greenville on Tuesday.

Junior middle JP Payne had a combined 15 kills and seven blocks and hit .557 in the victories over the Crusaders and Golden Eagles. Junior hitter Tristan Santoyo had 34 kills in the two matches, including 25 against North Greenville. He leads the team in kills (133), averaging 4.29 per set, with 11 aces.

Hawaii played at Queens last season, sweeping the Royals twice.

Jeremy Price (22-44) is the only coach the third-year program in Charlotte, N.C., has known. He was the head coach at Grand Canyon from 2010 to 2015.

Queens is hosting the IVA tournament April 17-18. The other independent programs are Alderson Broaddus, Daemen, Lincoln Memorial, Tusculum and Urbana.