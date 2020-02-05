comscore Rainbow Warriors hit the Stan Sheriff Center for a challenging tournament | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Warriors hit the Stan Sheriff Center for a challenging tournament

  • By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

It’s a week for reacquainting. Hawaii is back playing at home for the first time in 26 days when it hosts this week’s 26th Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Invitational. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Feb. 4, 2020
Next Story
Television and radio - Feb. 5, 2020

Scroll Up