Bill raising property tax threshold gets deferred | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill raising property tax threshold gets deferred

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.

A bill doubling the threshold value that a house needs to be before getting thrown into the Residential A property tax category was deferred by the City Council Budget Committee Wednesday after Caldwell administration officials warned that the move would cost the city $47 million in annual revenue. Read more

