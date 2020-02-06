comscore Chinese firm seeks partners or buyer for Makaha project | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Chinese firm seeks partners or buyer for Makaha project

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.

A Chinese company with an ambitious Makaha Valley resort development plan is seeking investors or a buyer for the project, raising uncertainty over the plan it announced last year that includes golf superstar Tiger Woods designing one of two golf courses at the heart of the endeavor. Read more

