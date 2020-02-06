comscore Hawaii U.S. Sens. Hirono, Schatz vote to convict Trump | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii U.S. Sens. Hirono, Schatz vote to convict Trump

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.

Hawaii U.S. Sens. Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz voted Wednesday to convict President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, with Hirono alleging in a Senate floor speech that Trump is a danger to the nation. Read more

