comscore Virus could hamper Hawaii tourism growth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Virus could hamper Hawaii tourism growth

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.

Hawaii economists Wednesday forecast slower growth in the tourism market over the next few years, but cautioned that the outlook doesn’t factor in the impact of the coronavirus — even if no one here gets it. Read more

Previous Story
DOH approves 5th dispensary on Hawaii island to sell medical cannabis

Scroll Up