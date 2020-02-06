comscore Pau Hana Patrol: Sip and socialize at Kailua’s D’Vine Bar | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Pau Hana Patrol | Play

Pau Hana Patrol: Sip and socialize at Kailua’s D’Vine Bar

  • By Review by Rasa Fournier, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

This is not the kind of bar where you go to get away from it all in the dark of a cavernous room. D’Vine is well-lit, with bright track lighting attached to its high ceilings, and the room and wine cups glisten. Read more

Previous Story
Strolling performer Moses Goods: An oral history of a stage paniolo

Scroll Up